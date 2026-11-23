23 November 2026 14:44 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released a report on demining operations carried out by organizations involved in clearance activities in the country's liberated territories between November 16 and 22.

According to ANAMA, operations were conducted in the districts of Tartar, Aghdara, Kalbajar, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavend, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan.

During the reporting period, 46 anti-personnel mines, 16 anti-tank mines and 468 other unexploded ordnance items were discovered and neutralized.

A total of 469.8 hectares of land were cleared of mines and other explosive remnants of war.

Mine clearance remains one of Azerbaijan's key priorities in the post-conflict period, with extensive demining operations continuing to improve safety, facilitate reconstruction efforts, and enable the return of former internally displaced persons to the liberated territories.