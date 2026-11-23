Drone attack targets oil storage facilities near Russia’s Almetyevsk
Oil storage facilities near the city of Almetyevsk in Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan have come under attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
According to the press service of Tatarstan Head Rustam Minnikhanov, the southeastern part of the republic, where several oil storage facilities are located, was subjected to a sustained drone attack on the morning of November 23.
The attack damaged several facilities, according to the statement.
No casualties or injuries have been reported.
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