21 November 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli set the fastest time in qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix, the 21st round of the Formula One World Championship.

Red Bull's Dutch driver Max Verstappen finished second, followed by Antonelli's Mercedes teammate, British driver George Russell, in third place.

Both Ferrari drivers failed to reach the final qualifying session. Monaco's Charles Leclerc finished 11th, while Britain's Lewis Hamilton took 12th place. This marks the first time since May 2025 that neither Ferrari driver has progressed to Q3.