19 November 2026 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said on Thursday that its revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2025 to 271.5 billion yuan ($40.5 billion), with AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue jumping 53%. Net income surged 213% to 64.4 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), as diluted earnings per share jumped 196% to 3.24 yuan ($0.48).

The company said its capital expenditure this quarter reached 50.5 billion yuan ($7.5 billion), up 60% year-on-year due to an "acceleration in scaling compute capacity, higher pricing of a broad range of chip components, an increase in CPU-compute capacity driven by anticipated growing customer adoption of AI agents, and fluctuations in procurement cycles."

"Our full-stack AI capabilities continue to improve commercialization and delivered a strong quarter," CEO Eddie Wu said. "AI-related product revenue delivered triple-digit growth for the thirteenth consecutive quarter."

Alibaba's shares added 1.92% in the Wall Street premarket trade.