Alibaba's Q2 sales up 10% to $40.5B
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. said on Thursday that its revenue for the second quarter of 2026 grew by 10% compared to the same period in 2025 to 271.5 billion yuan ($40.5 billion), with AI Cloud and Compute Services revenue jumping 53%. Net income surged 213% to 64.4 billion yuan ($9.6 billion), as diluted earnings per share jumped 196% to 3.24 yuan ($0.48).
The company said its capital expenditure this quarter reached 50.5 billion yuan ($7.5 billion), up 60% year-on-year due to an "acceleration in scaling compute capacity, higher pricing of a broad range of chip components, an increase in CPU-compute capacity driven by anticipated growing customer adoption of AI agents, and fluctuations in procurement cycles."
"Our full-stack AI capabilities continue to improve commercialization and delivered a strong quarter," CEO Eddie Wu said. "AI-related product revenue delivered triple-digit growth for the thirteenth consecutive quarter."
Alibaba's shares added 1.92% in the Wall Street premarket trade.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!