Kushner outlines US priorities for Ukraine peace talks at Berlin meeting
United States President Donald Trump's son-in-law and Special Envoy for Peace Missions Jared Kushner stated on Thursday that the priority for today's Coalition of the Willing meeting is to prepare an agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral negotiations about the crisis in Ukraine.
Writing on X ahead of the meeting in Berlin, Kushner said that the US will also focus on boosting its issue-related partnership with Ukraine and Europe.
He added that they will discuss solutions for a lasting peace and post-conflict security guarantees for Ukraine.
Lastly, Kushner underscored that Trump remains committed to ending the conflict and creating a lasting peace on the Old Continent.
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