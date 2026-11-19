19 November 2026 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

Alimat Aliyeva Read more

A photography exhibition titled “Another Azerbaijan” opened at the Baku Photography House on November 18, showcasing images captured by foreign ambassadors accredited to Azerbaijan.

The exhibition marks the first event of the international festival “MicroFest: Little Stories 2026,” initiated by the Ambassadors’ Cultural Club. The festival is organised by Arts Council Azerbaijan and the Travel NGO, in cooperation with the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Rufat Mahmud, Chairman of the Board of the Icherisheher State Historical-Architectural Reserve Administration, said the initiative offers an opportunity to discover Azerbaijan through the eyes of foreign residents.

He noted that the photographs present the country from different perspectives, highlighting photography as a universal form of communication that transcends language barriers while telling powerful stories.

Dadas Mammadov, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, said the festival focuses on the power of small stories and ideas.

He emphasised that a single photograph can tell a much bigger story, while even a small idea can inspire new ways of thinking. Mammadov also expressed confidence that the festival would provide a platform for discovering numerous creative ideas. He noted that several cultural events involving members of the diplomatic corps had previously been organised.

The photographs on display reflect how foreign ambassadors perceive Azerbaijan and the impressions they have gathered during their time in the country.

The exhibition features images of Azerbaijan's landscapes, historic streets, architectural landmarks, cultural heritage and everyday life. Each photograph captures the photographer's personal experiences, offering glimpses of the country's traditions, culture and the moments that have left a lasting impression on them.

“Another Azerbaijan” invites visitors to explore the country from an international perspective, offering a fresh look at its cultural identity, heritage and daily life.

The project also highlights the power of photography to connect different countries and cultures without the need for words.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until November 21.