Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with German FM shared on his social media [VIDEO]
Footage of the reception for a delegation led by Johann David Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, was posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts on November 17.
The post reads:
“President Ilham Aliyev received a delegation led by the German foreign minister.”
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