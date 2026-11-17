17 November 2026 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

Footage of the reception for a delegation led by Johann David Wadephul, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany, was posted on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media accounts on November 17.

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