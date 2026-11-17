17 November 2026 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Israel's intelligence agency Mossad allegedly abducted a senior Iranian general in Istanbul in 2006, interrogated him for several weeks and subsequently killed him before disposing of his body in the Black Sea, according to an investigation published by The New York Times on November 15.

The investigation, citing three former senior US officials familiar with Israeli intelligence activities, identified the missing officer as Alireza Asgari, a former commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) who had also served as deputy defence minister.

According to the officials, Mossad operatives kidnapped Asgari in December 2006 as part of Israel's decades-long efforts to determine the fate of missing Israeli airman Ron Arad.

One former American official told the newspaper that Asgari was interrogated aboard a vessel before being killed and his body dumped into the Black Sea.

The interrogations reportedly failed to establish any connection between Asgari and Arad's disappearance.

Israel has previously denied involvement in the Iranian general's disappearance. The allegations concerning his abduction and killing have not been independently confirmed.

Asgari disappeared after travelling to Istanbul in December 2006, prompting years of speculation about whether he had defected or been targeted in a covert intelligence operation.

His wife, Ziba Ahmadi, told The New York Times that Iranian investigators had concluded Israeli operatives entered his hotel room, drugged him and abducted him. According to her account, investigators subsequently discovered a vehicle believed to have been used in the operation abandoned near the Black Sea.

The investigation also reported that Israeli intelligence abducted another Iranian general, Abdullah Saberi, in Damascus in September 2021.

Saberi was allegedly taken to Israel and questioned about Arad before being released in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Arad, an Israeli Air Force navigator, disappeared after his aircraft went down over Lebanon in October 1986. He was captured by Lebanese militants, but his subsequent fate remains unresolved.

For decades, Israeli intelligence agencies investigated the possibility that Arad had been transferred to Iranian custody.

However, the newspaper reported that subsequent Israeli intelligence assessments increasingly pointed towards the possibility that Arad had died in Lebanon in 1988, without ever being taken to Iran.