Post marking National Revival Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media pages [PHOTO]

17 November 2026 00:20 (UTC+04:00)

A post marking November 17 — National Revival Day has been shared on the official social media pages of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!