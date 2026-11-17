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Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Post marking National Revival Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media pages [PHOTO]

17 November 2026 00:20 (UTC+04:00)
Post marking National Revival Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media pages [PHOTO]
AzerNEWS Staff
AzerNEWS Staff
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A post marking November 17 — National Revival Day has been shared on the official social media pages of the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Azernews presents the post:

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Post marking National Revival Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev’s social media pages [PHOTO] - Gallery Image

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