Azerbaijan and UK discuss implementation of strategic partnership agreement

16 November 2026 21:09 (UTC+04:00)

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Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have discussed prospects for strengthening their strategic partnership and achieving practical results in areas covered by the recently adopted Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership.

According to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the discussions took place during a telephone conversation between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Ed Miliband on November 16.

During the conversation, Bayramov once again congratulated Miliband on his appointment as Foreign Secretary and wished him success in his new role.

The ministers reviewed the current state of bilateral relations and prospects for further cooperation, emphasising the importance of maintaining high-level political dialogue between Baku and London.

Particular attention was paid to the recent meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit.

The sides highlighted the significance of the Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership signed between the two countries during the summit, noting its importance for the further development of bilateral relations.

The ministers also exchanged views on regional security and the current situation in the South Caucasus.

Bayramov briefed his British counterpart on Azerbaijan's efforts to establish lasting peace and stability in the region, reopen transport and communication links, and expand regional economic cooperation.

The telephone conversation also covered other regional and international issues of mutual interest.