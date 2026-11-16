Azerbaijan clears nearly 1,460 hectares of land, neutralises over 1,500 explosive devices

16 November 2026 12:59 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan cleared approximately 1,459.5 hectares of land in territories liberated from occupation between November 2 and 15, discovering and neutralising more than 1,500 mines and other explosive ordnance.

According to the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), demining operations conducted during the reporting period resulted in the detection and neutralisation of 152 anti-personnel mines, 33 anti-tank mines and 1,343 other items of explosive ordnance.

In total, 1,528 mines and explosive devices were discovered and neutralised during the two-week period.

ANAMA reported that 14,595,211 square metres of land, equivalent to approximately 1,459.5 hectares, were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Mine clearance operations are continuing across Azerbaijan's liberated territories, with ANAMA and other organisations involved in demining activities carrying out the work.