Paratrike carrying narcotics from Iran neutralized by Azerbaijan Border Guards [PHOTOS]

16 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A paratrike aircraft flying from Iran towards Azerbaijan was detected after illegally crossing the state border in the service area of the Goytapa Border Detachment of the State Border Service (SBS).

According to the State Border Service, the incident occurred within the operational area of the Goytapa Border Detachment, which is part of the SBS Border Troops.

Following a series of comprehensive operational and military measures, the paratrike was neutralized. Officers seized a total of 21.21 kilograms of narcotic substances, including 19.27 kilograms of marijuana and 1.94 kilograms of opium, as well as 4,000 methadone M-40 tablets containing psychotropic substances.

The Iranian national operating the aircraft was detained on suspicion of violating Azerbaijan's state border.

The State Border Service noted that, despite repeated warnings, there have been several incidents in which narcotics were illegally smuggled into Azerbaijan using aircraft at different times.

Such activities are regarded as unlawful actions directed against the inviolability of Azerbaijan's state border and the country's national security, the agency said.

The State Border Service reaffirmed that it would continue taking decisive measures in accordance with national legislation to prevent illegal activities along the state border, neutralize technical equipment and aircraft used for such purposes, and identify and detain individuals involved in these operations.