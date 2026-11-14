Azerbaijan beat Liechtenstein 1-0 to finish UEFA Nations League group on top

14 November 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Azerbaijan secured a 1-0 away victory over Liechtenstein in their final UEFA Nations League group-stage match, finishing the campaign at the top of Group 2 in League D with eight points.

The national team, coached by Aykhan Abbasov, travelled to Liechtenstein for the encounter as they looked to conclude their group campaign on a positive note.

The match ended with a narrow 1-0 victory for Azerbaijan, with striker Mahir Emreli scoring the decisive goal in the 26th minute. His first-half strike proved enough to secure all three points for the visitors.

The result saw Azerbaijan finish Group 2 with eight points, claiming first place in the standings and bringing their group-stage campaign to a successful conclusion.

Although Azerbaijan have completed all their fixtures, the group will officially conclude on November 16, when Lithuania host Liechtenstein in the remaining match.

The outcome of that encounter will bring the League D Group 2 campaign to an end, following Azerbaijan's final appearance and victory on foreign soil.