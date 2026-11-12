Azerbaijani cuisine showcased at International Culinary Day event in Uruguay [PHOTOS]

12 November 2026 21:01 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A rich selection of traditional Azerbaijani dishes was presented at the International Culinary Day (Día Internacional de la Cocina) event organised by diplomatic missions accredited to the Oriental Republic of Uruguay, according to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the country.

The presentation, organised with the participation of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission, featured a variety of traditional national dishes served to representatives of Uruguayan society, members of the diplomatic corps and other guests.

During the event, participants were introduced to Azerbaijan's centuries-old culinary traditions, the diversity of its national cuisine and its distinctive characteristics. Guests had the opportunity to sample traditional Azerbaijani dishes and learn more about the country's gastronomic culture.

The presentation served as an opportunity to promote Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage in Uruguay, raise awareness of Azerbaijani culture among the local public and strengthen cultural ties between the two nations.

The event brought together representatives of Uruguayan society, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to the country and other guests, with national cuisines from various countries showcased.

It provided a platform for promoting intercultural dialogue, introducing international audiences to national culinary traditions and strengthening mutual understanding and friendly relations between different peoples.

Azerbaijan's participation formed part of the diplomatic mission's broader cultural diplomacy efforts to promote the country's national cuisine and cultural heritage internationally.