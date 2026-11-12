Car bomb kills senior Russian army officer near St Petersburg

12 November 2026 10:27 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A car bomb has exploded in the settlement of Shushary, near Russia's second-largest city of St Petersburg, killing a senior Russian military officer.

According to Fontanka, a high-ranking Russian Army officer was behind the wheel of the vehicle at the time of the explosion.

The officer, who reportedly held the rank of colonel, died in the blast. A family member who was also inside the vehicle survived but sustained injuries.

Preliminary reports suggest that an explosive device planted underneath the car may have been detonated remotely.

Several senior Russian military officers have previously been targeted in assassination attempts near their homes across Russia.