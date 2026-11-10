Azerbaijan celebrates Victory Day with concert at State Philharmonic [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

November 8, Victory Day, holds a special place in the heroic history of the Azerbaijani people, symbolising national pride, unity and a historic triumph. The landmark date remains a lasting reminder of the nation's patriotism, determination and unwavering commitment to its homeland.

To commemorate the occasion through music, a festive concert was held at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall named after Muslim Magomayev, featuring the State Orchestra of Folk Musical Instruments under the direction of Chief Conductor Mustafa Ashurov.

The concert brought together prominent Azerbaijani performers who appeared as soloists, including Honoured Artist of Azerbaijan Khayyam Mammadov on kamancha, Nurlana Abdullayeva, Vafa Vazirova, Nurlan Azizbeyli, Ravana Gurbanova, Gunel Hajiyeva, Idris Tagiyev on balaban and Avazkhan Azizov.

The programme featured compositions by Azerbaijani composers alongside traditional folk songs, showcasing the richness, distinctive character and artistic depth of the country's musical heritage.

Through powerful instrumental performances and vocal interpretations, the concert conveyed the spirit of Victory Day, celebrating Azerbaijan's cultural identity and the enduring connection between music and national history.

The evening also provided an opportunity to honour the memory of those who sacrificed their lives for the homeland and reflect on the significance of national unity. The themes of victory, patriotism and remembrance resonated throughout the programme, creating an atmosphere of celebration and reflection.

The concert demonstrated the important role of Azerbaijan's musical traditions in commemorating historic milestones and passing the values of national heritage and patriotism on to future generations.