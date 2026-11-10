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Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Türkiye discovers additional 135 million barrels of oil potential in Gabar region

10 November 2026 13:33 (UTC+04:00)
Türkiye discovers additional 135 million barrels of oil potential in Gabar region
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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Türkiye has identified an estimated 135 million barrels of oil potential in two additional fields in the Gabar region, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced following a Cabinet meeting. The President referred to a figure of...

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