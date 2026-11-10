Azerbaijani film dance of Victory screened in Paris for Victory Day [PHOTOS]

10 November 2026 12:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Azerbaijani feature film Dance of Victory (Zafar Raqsi) was screened at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris as part of a series of events marking Azerbaijan's Victory Day and State Flag Day in France.

The screening was jointly organised by the House of the Writer (Adibin Evi) and ASAN TV, under the auspices of the Cultural Center operating at the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris. The event brought together Azerbaijan's Ambassador to France, Leyla Abdullayeva, Azerbaijan's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Fakhraddin Ismayilov, representatives of the French media, cultural and film industries, as well as members of the Azerbaijani and Turkish communities.

In her opening remarks, Ambassador Abdullayeva highlighted the significance of Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, achieved under the leadership of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, through the bravery of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and the unwavering unity of the nation.

She stressed that Dance of Victory goes beyond documenting historical events, seeking to preserve the emotions, sacrifices and human stories associated with the war for future generations. She described the 2020 victory as a lasting symbol of national unity, determination and heroism.

The film tells the story of a Karabakh war veteran and is based on Heyvagulu, a short story by writer Yashar Bunyad, which won the Mir Jalal Story Competition. Speaking at the event, Shafaq Mehraliyeva, Executive Director of the House of the Writer, said the production brings together contemporary Azerbaijani literature and cinema while continuing the literary tradition associated with Mir Jalal.

The screening received an emotional response from the audience. Anna Ibrahimbeyova, Director of the Maksud Ibrahimbeyov Creative Center, praised the filmmakers, highlighting the director's work, acting performances and cinematography.

French journalist Jean-Michel Bren also shared his impressions of visiting Shusha. A short video filmed during his trips to the city was presented to the audience.

Produced to mark the fifth anniversary of Azerbaijan's victory in the Patriotic War, Dance of Victory has been screened at international film festivals in Türkiye, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Russia, India, the Netherlands and Bulgaria since the beginning of the year, earning several awards and international recognition.