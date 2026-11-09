Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reaffirms Türkiye’s unwavering solidarity with Azerbaijan

9 November 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated that his visit to Shusha and Khankendi once again demonstrated Türkiye’s solidarity with Azerbaijan, stressing the close ties and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

"We once again demonstrated our solidarity with Azerbaijan in Shusha. We delivered our messages of unity and equality in the strongest possible terms. We commemorated the martyrs of the Khojaly genocide and visited Khankendi. God willing, we have honoured the memory of our heroes," Erdoğan said.

According to TRT Haber, he made the remarks while answering journalists’ questions aboard his plane on his way back to Türkiye after attending Azerbaijan’s Victory Day celebrations.

Erdoğan described Türkiye and Azerbaijan as two brotherly countries bound by unbreakable ties. He noted that the two states cooperate across a range of strategic areas, particularly energy, transport and infrastructure.

"During my meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, we discussed the latest developments in the region. Just as Türkiye provided every possible support during the period of liberation, it is also doing everything it can to support the development of Karabakh," he noted.

Erdoğan emphasized that he was pleased with the establishment of the Türkiye-Azerbaijan International Forestry Training Centre and nursery in Karabakh. He also said that the opening of a school with 40 classrooms, two laboratories and a library was planned for next year.

"Türkiye and Azerbaijan are two brotherly states that stand as one, both in joy and in sorrow, and face every difficulty together. With God’s permission, no one can undermine the friendship, solidarity and brotherhood between us. Those seeking to drive a wedge between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are making futile efforts. Complete solidarity, a shared destiny and the bonds of brotherhood unite Türkiye and Azerbaijan," Erdoğan added.

According to him, this unity was a source of concern for certain circles, adding that history offered ample evidence of what Türkiye, Azerbaijan and other Turkic states could achieve when acting together.

Erdoğan also underlined the significance of the visit for Turkish-Azerbaijani brotherhood and solidarity, thanking President Ilham Aliyev for his hospitality.