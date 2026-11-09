COP31 climate summit kicks off in Türkiye's Antalya

9 November 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change officially opens today in Antalya, Türkiye.

The 12-day conference, which Türkiye is hosting for the first time, will bring together representatives from 196 parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and the European Union.

According to Türkiye's Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, preparations have been completed at the designated COP31 venue in Antalya.

So far, the heads of state and government of 102 countries, along with more than 300 ministers, have confirmed their participation. Applications for 160 pavilions and 90 offices for national delegations have also been approved at the COP31 venue.

Several major international organizations will be represented at a high level, including the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the UN General Assembly, the European Commission, the World Bank, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

A Leaders' Summit will take place in the Blue Zone on November 11-12, under the leadership of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Türkiye's COP31 presidency will be led by Murat Kurum, Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change. During the summit, leaders from 196 countries and the European Union will discuss commitments, policies and proposed solutions to address the global climate crisis.