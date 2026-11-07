Renowned theatre director Lev Dodin meets audiences at Baku International Arts Festival [PHOTOS]

7 November 2026 17:17 (UTC+04:00)

An open meeting with internationally acclaimed theatre director Lev Dodin was held at the Baku Book Center as part of the second Baku International Arts Festival (BIAF-2026), bringing together theatre enthusiasts, cultural figures and representatives of the creative community.

According to Trend, the event offered audiences an opportunity to engage with one of contemporary theatre's prominent figures and gain insight into his artistic philosophy, directing techniques and decades-long career.

Dodin, a director, educator and artistic director of the Maly Drama Theatre – Theatre of Europe, has played a significant role in shaping modern theatrical traditions and influencing generations of actors and directors.

Throughout more than five decades of creative work, he has developed a distinctive theatrical approach characterised by detailed interpretations of literary works, close collaboration with actors and extensive rehearsal processes.

Under his artistic leadership, the Maly Drama Theatre – Theatre of Europe has established an internationally recognised theatrical identity, with productions receiving acclaim beyond Russia.

The meeting was organised in connection with the festival's presentation of "The Seagull", based on the celebrated play by Russian playwright Anton Chekhov.

Chekhov's literary legacy occupied a central place in the discussion, reflecting its enduring importance throughout Dodin's career.

Participants explored the playwright's influence on Dodin's artistic vision, particularly his interest in psychological depth, complex human relationships and the subtle emotional dimensions of dramatic storytelling.

The director's approach to interpreting Chekhov's works, including their multilayered narratives and exploration of human nature, was among the key themes addressed during the meeting.

The discussion also provided an opportunity to learn about Dodin's professional journey, his methods of working with actors and the creative principles underlying his productions.

The event formed part of BIAF-2026's broader cultural programme, which brings together artists and audiences through theatrical performances, concerts and creative discussions.