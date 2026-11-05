Herzog hosts Board of Peace envoy Tony Blair
Israel's President Isaac Herzog is currently meeting with the Gaza Board of Peace senior envoy and former United Kingdom Prime Minister Tony Blair at his residence in Jerusalem, the Times of Israel reported on Thursday.
Blair came to Israel to push for the implementation of the comprehensive 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza, as well as the most recent 15-point roadmap to disarm Hamas.
Board of Peace High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov also visited Israel earlier this week, according to the same outlet.
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