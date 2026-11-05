Victor Wembanyama scores career-high 52 points and 24 rebounds in Spurs win

5 November 2026 19:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

French basketball star Victor Wembanyama delivered a remarkable performance against the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA regular-season game, setting two new career records.

The 22-year-old center scored 52 points, grabbed 24 rebounds, recorded eight blocks and made two steals as the San Antonio Spurs edged the Mavericks 112-111.

With this outstanding performance, Wembanyama set new personal bests in both points scored and rebounds collected in a single game. He also made franchise history, becoming the first player in San Antonio Spurs history to record more than 50 points and 20 rebounds in the same game.

Wembanyama's previous career high in rebounds was 23, which he recorded against the Denver Nuggets on January 4, 2025, in a game the Spurs lost 113-110.

His latest performance adds another milestone to the young French star's NBA career.