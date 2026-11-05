France deploys 70,000 police officers amid nationwide protests

5 November 2026 14:04 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced that 70,000 police officers and gendarmes will be deployed across the country to maintain security during nationwide strikes and protests taking place today.

Special units, drones and helicopters will also be used as part of the security operation.

According to the minuister, the deployment would follow the same arrangements as those put in place on October 31.

A total of 220 protest gatherings have been recorded across France so far. The main task of police and gendarmerie forces will be to ensure that demonstrations remain peaceful and follow their designated routes.

Nuñez warned that any unrest would be met with a firm response and that those who break the law would be arrested.

In Paris, the route proposed by trade unions, from Bastille to Concorde, has been rejected. Instead, the police prefecture has authorised a march from Place de la République to Place de la Nation along Boulevard Voltaire.

The authorities cited the risk of public disorder along the original route and urged demonstrators to follow the approved alternative. Trade unions have challenged the decision before an administrative court.

The nationwide strike and demonstrations scheduled for today are being held to demand higher wages, job security, improved purchasing power and the protection of public services.

France’s largest trade union, the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), is demanding a 10% increase in the minimum wage. Trade unions are also protesting against the continued freeze on public sector salaries and the government's decision to maintain financial support for companies in sectors where wages remain below the minimum wage.

Image: Jeff Pachoud, AFP