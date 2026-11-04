Iran exempts ships of four countries from Strait of Hormuz transit restrictions

4 November 2026 12:10 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Iran has exempted vessels belonging to India, China, Iraq and Qatar from transit restrictions imposed in the Strait of Hormuz.

Amir Hayat-Moghaddam, Deputy Chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said that ships from the four countries could pass through the strategic waterway freely.

According to him, the decision was made in consideration of specific circumstances and mutual interests.

Hayat-Moghaddam explained that the exemption for Indian vessels was intended to facilitate pharmaceutical imports from India, while the preferential treatment granted to China was aimed at securing Beijing's political support.

However, vessels from India and China are still required to pay transit fees. Qatari ships, meanwhile, have also been exempted from these charges.