US dollar exchange rate surpasses 50 Turkish lira for first time

3 November 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The US dollar has surpassed the psychologically significant 50-lira threshold in Turkiye's free foreign exchange market, as the Turkish currency continues to weaken against the greenback.

The dollar's selling rate climbed to 50.0021 lira in the morning hours of November 3, while its buying rate stood at 49.9892 lira.

The latest movement pushed the dollar's selling price above the 50-lira mark. Meanwhile, the euro was trading at approximately 56 lira.

The Turkish lira has depreciated significantly against the US dollar over the past year. In November 2025, the dollar was trading at around 42 lira, compared with approximately 50 lira currently. This represents an increase of roughly 19% in the dollar's exchange rate over the 12-month period.

The latest currency movement comes amid interest rate cuts by the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkiye.

On October 22, the Turkish central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 100 basis points, from 37% to 36%.

Although the regulator reported signs of easing in underlying inflation trends, it warned that elevated energy prices and geopolitical tensions continued to pose risks to price stability.