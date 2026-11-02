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Monday, November 2, 2026

Copper prices recover after three consecutive weekly declines

2 November 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)
Copper prices recover after three consecutive weekly declines
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Copper prices have rebounded from their lowest closing level in a week as easing declines in technology stocks and falling oil prices have eased concerns about global economic growth. According to the information, copper was trading at around ...

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