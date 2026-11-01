UAE prepares for worst-case scenario amid Iran-US tensions
The United Arab Emirates (UAE) hopes that the crisis between Iran and the United States can be resolved peacefully, but is also prepared for a possible escalation.
Anwar Gargash, diplomatic adviser to the UAE president, made the remarks.
"We hope that diplomatic progress will be achieved," he said.
According to Gargash, a resumption of military hostilities between Tehran and Washington would run counter to the interests of all parties.
"Nevertheless, we are also prepared for the worst-case scenario. I think we have demonstrated this in the past," he added.
Image: Ahmed Jadallah / Reuters
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