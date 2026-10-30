Aydan Salahova's Maiden Tower project goes on display in Baku [PHOTOS]

30 October 2026 15:13 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A solo exhibition entitled Maiden Tower by renowned Azerbaijani artist Aydan Salahova has opened at the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art in Baku.

The exhibition is being presented as part of the cultural festival Fly to Baku. Art Weekend. Feel the Future Now, jointly organised by the Ministry of Culture, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Azerbaijan National Museum of Art.

The Maiden Tower project offers a contemporary artistic reinterpretation of an iconic symbol that holds a special place in Azerbaijan's cultural memory.

Shirin Malikova said the project explores the relationship between history, mythology, memory and modernity. It highlights how stories passed down through generations are not fixed or unchanging, but can acquire new perspectives and meanings over time.

"Sculpture and painting are the two principal forms of artistic expression in Aydan Salahova's work. In the Maiden Tower project, the integration of these art forms with the exhibition space creates the conceptual unity of the exhibition. The setting and the artworks allow visitors to rediscover a familiar cultural symbol through a new emotional and visual perspective," Malikova added.

The exhibition will remain open to visitors until January 30.