Four Italian military personnel killed in helicopter crash in Bosnia and Herzegovina

30 October 2026 11:43 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Four Italian military personnel were killed and 11 others injured when a CH-47 helicopter deployed under the European Union's EUFOR Althea peacekeeping mission crashed in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy's Defence Ministry said on Thursday, October 29.

According to the ministry, 15 people were aboard the aircraft, including two members of the Italian Army and two members of the Italian Red Cross Volunteer Military Corps who died in the accident.

The 11 injured personnel were taken for medical treatment, with none reported to be in life-threatening condition. Italy has arranged to dispatch a medical team to assist with their care.

The crash occurred during a routine operation near Gorica, in the Brčko district, close to the Serbian border. Rescue teams responded immediately, while authorities launched an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto expressed condolences to the victims' families and pledged support for the injured.

"There are no words that can ease a loss of such magnitude," Crosetto said, paying tribute to those killed while serving their country.

The ministry said further information would be released as investigations progressed.

EUFOR Althea is the European Union's military mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina, tasked with supporting a safe and secure environment in the country.