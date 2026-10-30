Putin: There would be no winners in Europe-Russia war
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that there will be "no winners" if it comes to war between his country and Europe. He claimed that "many" in Europe are preparing for war with Russia by 2030.
"First of all, we are ready, but we don't want any war with Europe," Putin said at a press conference following the Russia-Africa summit, noting that Russia supports any steps to restore "full-format" relations with the European countries.
The Russian president also stated that his country is prepared to respond to any challenge in the Baltics, but that he wants to avoid the situation in that region becoming like the one in the Strait of Hormuz.
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