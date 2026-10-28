Healey: Rolls-Royce to make new turbine engines in UK
British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey announced on Wednesday that Rolls-Royce Holdings will start producing next-generation turbine engines in the United Kingdom.
Speaking during his presentation of a new budget proposal before the House of Commons, Healey added that the project would be conducted in partnership with the British government. The chancellor described the UK as "one of the most innovative in the world" and stressed the government's aim to increase investments.
Previously, the Financial Times reported that Rolls-Royce and the UK government were close to reaching an agreement on up to £200 million in subsidies to fund the production of new turbine engines for short-haul aircraft.
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