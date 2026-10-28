Fuel costs force Odyssey to suspend three-year global voyage

28 October 2026 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Odyssey cruise ship, which embarked on a three-year voyage around the world, has suspended its journey in Cambodia due to a sharp rise in fuel costs. Around 200 passengers, many of whom used the vessel as their permanent residence, were forced to disembark, the New York Post reported.

According to Villa Vie Residences, the cost of fuel per cabin, which previously averaged $1,800 per month, has risen to $6,000-$8,000 in some parts of Asia amid the war in Iran. The company attempted to cut costs by slowing the ship’s route and extending its stays in port, but these measures failed to cover the expenses.

"We can no longer absorb the resulting operating losses. Passing the full increase in costs on to passengers is not a realistic solution," the company said.

Since the war began in late February, the Odyssey has sought to reduce fuel consumption by slowing its route and spending more time in ports. However, these measures have not offset the rising costs. Villa Vie plans to assess restructuring and recapitalization options over the next 60 days. The ship visited ports from Tonga to Australia in 2026 and was scheduled to end the year in India.

The Odyssey has been on its voyage since October 2024. Unlike conventional cruise passengers, its residents rented cabins, purchased them outright or entered into rent-to-own agreements. According to the company’s promotional brochure, cabins intended for permanent residence cost between nearly $130,000 and $440,000 for a suite, while monthly fees ranged from $2,000 to $10,000.

Image: AP