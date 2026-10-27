Finnish president, Norwegian PM hold phone call with Putin
Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre held a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Finnish president’s office said.
According to the information, the call focused on upcoming meetings in Abu Dhabi.
The Finnish president’s office noted that Stubb and Støre spoke in their capacity as national leaders and did not represent Europe as a whole.
Stubb described the conversation as "open and substantive," adding that direct dialogue with Russia was necessary to end the conflict in Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Støre said the talks highlighted the importance of de-escalating the conflict in Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that the phone call had taken place, adding that the Kremlin was preparing an official statement on the outcome of the conversation.
The conversation marked the first phone call between Putin and leaders of Western European countries since July 2025, when the Russian president spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Image: Alexander Kazakov/RIA Novosti
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