Saudi, Pakistani and Turkish officials to visit Tehran for regional security talks

26 October 2026 14:23 (UTC+04:00)

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Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Türkiye, members of the Mecca Alliance, will visit Tehran for talks on implementing a regional security framework in West Asia, Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on state television.

According to Bagheri, Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir and a senior Turkish official will take part in the meeting in Tehran.

The officials are expected to hold talks with Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Bagheri noted that the discussions would focus on regional security issues. He added that Iran opposed the intervention and influence of foreign powers in the region.

Although Bagheri did not specify the date of the meeting, Iranian media reported that the talks were scheduled for October 26.

Meanwhile, Turkish security sources told Anadolu that National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin would attend the meeting.