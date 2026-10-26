Azerbaijan responds to Iranian minister’s remarks on education

26 October 2026 13:09 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Science and Education has expressed regret over remarks by Iran’s Minister of Science, Research and Technology, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, concerning education in Azerbaijan.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the remarks constitute an attempt to interfere in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.

"No one is permitted to interfere in the country’s internal affairs, including its education policy, and such attempts will be firmly countered," the statement said.

The ministry advised Iranian officials to focus on addressing their own country’s problems rather than interfering in the domestic affairs of other states.

It noted that, as a result of Iran’s policies, there is not a single school in the country where education is provided in the Azerbaijani language. Higher education institutions in Iran also do not offer instruction in Azerbaijani, the statement added.

The ministry further pointed out that approximately 40 million ethnic Azerbaijanis live in Iran and have been deprived of the right to receive education in their native language for decades.

The statement stressed that Iran’s minister of science, research and technology, as well as other Iranian officials commenting on the issue, should focus on addressing these longstanding problems instead of interfering in Azerbaijan’s internal affairs.