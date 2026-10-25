Azerbaijan to play two matches at U-15 World Cup today

25 October 2026 12:05 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan's national team will play its next matches today at the FIFA U-15 World Cup, being held in Baku.

The team coached by Famil Khalilov will play two matches on the same day.

The team will first face Andorra at 12:45, followed by a match against Australia at 19:30. Both games will take place on Pitch 10A at the Hovsan Sports Complex.

Azerbaijan began its campaign in the tournament yesterday with a 6-0 victory over Timor-Leste.

The FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival will conclude on October 30.