US orders departure of non-essential diplomatic staff and family members from Saudi Arabia
The United States has ordered non-essential diplomatic personnel and family members of diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia, according to media reports.
The measure is part of a broader reduction in staffing at US diplomatic missions across the region.
The personnel reductions reportedly extend to six additional countries in the region. However, further details about the other countries affected and the specific measures being implemented have yet to be disclosed.
The move comes amid heightened regional security concerns. Further information on the scope and timing of the departures has not been made available.
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