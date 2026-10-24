Azerbaijan says fuel exports helped reduce prices in Armenia by 20–30%

24 October 2026 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Several challenges remain on the path towards a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with Baku attaching particular importance to the formal and permanent removal of references to territorial claims against Azerbaijan from Armenia’s Constitution.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Elin Suleymanov made the remarks in an article published in The Telegraph.

Suleymanov noted that Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had openly expressed support for constitutional reforms, describing this as an important step. However, he stressed that the international community should remind neighbouring countries that words must be translated into concrete action.

The ambassador also highlighted progress in economic ties between the two countries, noting that trade relations had developed actively even before negotiations on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) had been completed.

According to Suleymanov, transit restrictions affecting Armenia were lifted a year ago, allowing cargo to be transported to the country through Azerbaijani territory.

Two months later, Azerbaijan delivered the first shipment of domestically produced petrol to Armenia. By the middle of this year, tens of thousands of tonnes of fuel products had been exported from Azerbaijan to its neighbour.

Suleymanov said the newly established regional supply chain had contributed to a 20–30% reduction in domestic fuel prices in Armenia.

He emphasised that the South Caucasus had demonstrated to the world that diplomatic engagement and trade could help normalise relations even between the most determined adversaries.

“Signing an agreement to formalise this peace is the next step. We hope that other parts of the world devastated by wars will also draw courage and hope from what we have achieved,” Suleymanov added.