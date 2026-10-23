Azerbaijan signs agreement to participate in EXPO 2030 Riyadh [PHOTOS]

The signing of the agreement marks an important step in preparations for Azerbaijan's participation in the international exhibition.

Anar Alakbarov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the country's Commissioner General for EXPO 2030 Riyadh, highlighted the significance of signing the participation agreement in Baku. He noted that Azerbaijan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia maintain friendly relations based on mutual respect and close cooperation. These ties continue to develop across political, economic, energy, and cultural sectors.