Azerbaijan expects 872M manat in state dividends in updated 2027 budget
This revised estimate updates earlier revenue targets published by the Ministry of Finance. In its preliminary outline for the 2027 state and consolidated budgets, the Ministry had originally benchmarked dividend contributions at 855 million manats.
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