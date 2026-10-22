Pashinyan says Armenia working with Azerbaijan and Türkiye to reopen border

22 October 2026 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

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Armenia continues to hold discussions with Azerbaijan and Türkiye on reopening the Armenia–Türkiye border, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on October 22.

Speaking during his regular briefing following a government session, Pashinyan acknowledged that Azerbaijan has certain reservations concerning the issue but emphasised that Yerevan remains engaged in efforts to find mutually acceptable solutions.

"Azerbaijan has certain reservations regarding that issue; today the processes are at that point. But we continue to work with both Azerbaijan and Türkiye to be able to reach certain solutions," the Armenian prime minister stated.

Pashinyan's remarks indicate that discussions on reopening the Armenia–Türkiye border remain ongoing, with Azerbaijan's position among the factors being considered.

The Armenian leader did not provide further details about the reservations raised by Baku or specify a possible timeline for reaching an agreement.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also stated that he considers it possible to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in 2027-2028.

"I said that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan could be signed before 2031. To be precise, I believe we should sign the agreement in 2027-2028," Pashinyan told journalists on Thursday.

"We must work with Azerbaijan," the Armenian prime minister added.

At a government meeting on October 15, Pashinyan stated that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan should be signed and ratified by 2031.