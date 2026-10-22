Pashinyan sees possibility of signing peace deal with Azerbaijan by 2028

22 October 2026 13:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that he considers it possible to sign a peace agreement with Azerbaijan in 2027-2028.

"I said that a peace agreement with Azerbaijan could be signed before 2031. To be precise, I believe we should sign the agreement in 2027-2028," Pashinyan told journalists on Thursday.

"We must work with Azerbaijan," the Armenian prime minister added.

At a government meeting on October 15, Pashinyan stated that the peace agreement with Azerbaijan should be signed and ratified by 2031.

It should be recalled that on August 8, 2025, following a trilateral meeting in Washington, the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and the United States adopted a Joint Declaration on the peaceful settlement between Baku and Yerevan.

The Azerbaijani side has repeatedly stated that the main condition for signing a peace agreement remains amendments to Armenia’s Constitution, which contains territorial claims against Azerbaijan.