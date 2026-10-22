Baku Int'l Book Fair gathers over 200 publishers [PHOTOS]

22 October 2026 11:17 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 12th Baku International Book Fair has kicked off, launching a seven-day marathon of literary culture organized by Azerbaijan Culture Ministry.

With 32 countries represented, nearly 200 publishers and exhibitors, and over 300 scheduled events, the scale is impressive. But this year's gathering feels driven by a message that goes deeper than industry numbers.

Unplugging for a Different Kind of Story

The theme framing this year's fair cuts straight to the heart of modern life: "Life is bigger than a screen: one child, one book, one real world."

It isn't an anti-tech campaign so much as a reminder of what gets lost when childhood dissolves into pixels. The organizers are deliberately putting young readers front and center, offering a space where storytelling feels alive, tactile, and personal—not mediated by an algorithm.

At the opening ceremony, the crowd mirrored that cross-generational mix. Cultural figures like Azerbaijan Culture Minister Adil Karimli, Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva, President of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) Isa Habibbayli, and Azerbaijan Writer's Union Secretary Chingiz Abdullayev joined diplomats, students, and young families, while performances by the State Children's Philharmonic set a celebration-like tone.

Global Gathering of Words and Ideas

What makes the Baku fair distinct is its role as a meeting place rather than just a trade floor. Visitors can wander between stalls from 59 foreign organizations and 148 local publishing and printing houses, picking up everything from art books to academic texts.

More importantly, they can talk directly to the writers behind them. The lineup brings together authors and scholars from across the globe, including Turkiye, the US, the UK, Poland, and Saudi Arabia.

This year's featured Azerbaijani authors include National Poet Sabir Rustamkhanli and popular children's writer Reyhan Yusifgizi. Representing international literature are Iranian-born author Parinoush Saniee and acclaimed British children's writer Darren Simpson.

Business Behind the Printed Word

Behind the panel discussions and book signings lies a serious conversation about the future of the publishing ecosystem. As technology reshapes how people consume stories, the Culture Ministry and industry partners, supported this year by SOCAR are navigating pressing issues: copyright protection, fair conditions for publishers, and keeping print books accessible without falling behind digital trends.

Readers are also getting a direct say in shaping the narrative. Interactive features like the online poll for "Most Read Author - 2026" let visitors vote for their favorites from a shortlist of 50 local writers curated by bookstores and libraries.

The fair runs through October 27, open daily from 10:00 to 20:00. Admission is free for all visitors at the Baku Expo Center.

For convenience, free shuttle buses run every 20 minutes from the Koroglu metro station directly to the venue entrance.