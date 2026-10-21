Tanker struck by unknown projectile near Iraq
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Center (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that an unidentified projectile struck a tanker about 30 nautical miles southeast of Al Faw, Iraq, in the northern Persian Gulf near the country's main oil export facilities.
According to the vessel's captain, the incident occurred on Tuesday at 6:30 pm UTC. All crew members were reported safe, with no damage to the vessel or environmental impact reported.
"Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO, whilst authorities investigate," the statement read.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!