Leyla Aliyeva meets with First Lady of Zimbabwe in Samarkand

21 October 2026 15:31 (UTC+04:00)

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on expanding bilateral relations and strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Zimbabwe.

On October 21, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, met with Auxillia Mnangagwa, First Lady of the Republic of Zimbabwe, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

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