Olive Festival kicks off in Seaside National Park [VIDEO]
The Olive Festival, which will be held on October 23-25 in Baku's Seaside National Park, will offer visitors an opportunity to explore a variety of olive products, alongside an exciting concert programme.
Coinciding with the start of the olive season, the festival aims to promote Azerbaijan's centuries-old olive-growing traditions, showcase and support local producers, and contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.
The festival will be held with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product brands Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea serving as sponsors.
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