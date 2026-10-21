Azerbaijan-Turkiye musical evening delights concertgoers [PHOTOS]

21 October 2026 11:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The International Mugham Center has hosted an Azerbaijan-Turkiye concert organized with the support of the Baku Yunus Emre Institute.

The concert featured works by Azerbaijani and Turkish composers, including two pieces by Azerbaijani composer Jeyhun Yazlarli, "The Voice of the Flute" and "Pages of Life."

One of the highlights was the premiere of two compositions by Azerbaijani composer Jeyhun Yazlarli, "The Voice of the Flute" and "Pages of Life."

The concert offered a rich mix of musical styles and moods. Flute, piano, violin and percussion came together in performances that reflected the distinct character of Azerbaijani and Turkish music while revealing the artistic connections between them. The evening was a reminder that music can cross linguistic and cultural boundaries, speaking directly to its listeners.

For Yazlarli, the concert was a particularly meaningful occasion, as both of his works were presented to the public for the first time.

The programme opened with "The Voice of the Flute," dedicated to Turkish flautist Leyla Bayramogullari. She performed the piece alongside pianist Narmin Iskandarova and percussionist Sema Ganbayeva, bringing out the flute's expressive range through a performance that set the tone for the evening.

The programme also featured works by Yalcin Turan, Arif Malikov, Ahmet Sait Karabulut, Jalal Abbasov, Ozgur Gulbey, Fikrat Amirov, Ismail Karcilioglu, Ismail Mirzoyev and S. Ethem. Amirov's "Six Pieces" was among the works that added further variety to the concert, with each composer bringing a different musical colour to the programme.

The evening concluded with the premiere of Yazlarli's second composition, "Pages of Life," dedicated to the memory of Azerbaijan's National Leader Heydar Aliyev. The tribute gave the concert a thoughtful and symbolic ending, adding a note of remembrance to an evening otherwise centred on musical exchange and artistic discovery.

The audience warmly received the performances, responding with applause and appreciation for the musicians.

The premieres were especially significant, offering listeners the chance to discover Yazlarli's music for the first time.

The concert highlighted the musical traditions of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, while underscoring the cultural connections shared by the two countries.