ANAMA chairman meets newly appointed UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan
Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), has met with Dmitry Shlapachenko, the newly appointed United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.
During the meeting, Suleymanov provided detailed information about the agency’s establishment, its main areas of activity, and ongoing efforts to eliminate the mine threat in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.
Shlapachenko highlighted the important role of humanitarian mine action in restoring safe living conditions in Karabakh.
The two sides also exchanged views on the importance of international cooperation in addressing the mine threat, the current state of cooperation between ANAMA and the United Nations, and prospects for further collaboration.
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