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Tuesday, October 20, 2026

Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues rise 11.5% to $5.14 billion in nine months

20 October 2026 14:12 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues rise 11.5% to $5.14 billion in nine months
Akbar Novruz
Akbar Novruz
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The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) generated AZN 8.74 billion ($5.14 billion) in revenues from oil and gas projects between January and September 2026, representing an 11.5% increase compared with the corresponding period last year. According to the Fund's latest financial figures, revenues from oil and gas projects increased by...

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