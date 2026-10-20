Azerbaijan's oil and gas revenues rise 11.5% to $5.14 billion in nine months
The State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) generated AZN 8.74 billion ($5.14 billion) in revenues from oil and gas projects between January and September 2026, representing an 11.5% increase compared with the corresponding period last year. According to the Fund's latest financial figures, revenues from oil and gas projects increased by...
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